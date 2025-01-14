You can get Pokémon TCG packs on takeout apps now, and I’m in danger

Let me paint you a picture: you’re sitting on your phone when your stomach rumbles – you’ve not eaten in hours, and cooking seems like a tedious chore right now. Instead of wasting your time cooking a succulent meal, you decide to spend your money on some food through Uber Eats. As you scroll through the countless restaurants and stores available, you find something – you can order Pokémon TCG packs through your favorite takeout apps, and now, you’re screwed.

It may sound silly. It may sound completely, utterly bizarre. Why should you go hungry and instead decide to pick up some of the best Pokémon packs over food? You’ll either go hungry or have to eat your brand-new pieces of cardboard. And yet, the thought is enchanting – you can now continue the chase for rare Pokémon cards without leaving the comfort of your own home, let alone standing in line at a store for ages.

Whether you’re looking to buy out the store’s stock of the newest Pokémon set or find yourself ripping open packs from older expansions, having Pokémon boosters delivered to your door – on the same day – is a dangerous habit. One that I’ve, unfortunately, fallen victim to. That being said, Uber Eats typically offers various promotions for new and returning customers, making it far cheaper than your usual trip to a local card shop.

As much as I’d love to take the credit for this gloriously lazy idea, it wasn’t my discovery. On the r/PokemonDealsUK subreddit, many people have been using Uber Eats promotions to get Pokémon packs at a lower price. Is it a weird way of getting cards? Undoubtedly. Is it unbelievably satisfying? Absolutely. Don’t worry that it’s a UK subreddit either – you can get them in the US too.

One downside is, of course, that you get ‘mons instead of meals – swapping your weekly KFC for a freshly delivered serving of Kentucky Fried Cards may fill your binder, but it won’t fill your belly. Also, frying cards is terrible for their resale value – don’t fry your cards, and most certainly don’t eat them.

Much better to continue collecting Pokémon cards – and getting them delivered feels like the ultimate luxury. I think I know which one I’d prefer, and it isn’t eating a valuable and beautiful Eeveelution SIR from Terastal Festival. Especially since cards like Umbreon VMAX have tripled in price over the last few years.

However, if you’re staring at your Uber Eats cart and hovering over that checkout button, hold fire. In fact, it’s much better to use apps like Mistplay, which will give you units to purchase an Uber Eats gift card just for playing mobile games. What that means is, you can get free Pokémon cards for just playing games. I don’t have to convince you why that’s a great deal, right?

So, not only can you get some great Pokémon pulls (hopefully) from Uber Eats, but by using Mistplay, you can get them for free. While it won’t stop you from being hungry, it will give you the satisfaction of getting the best Pokémon cards – and you can now start picking up the various Pokémon sets from the comfort of your home. The 21st century is truly incredible.

