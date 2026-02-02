Get 8 packs of Pokémon cards (plus promos) for below market price in this Target deal

A deal running at Target right now has two Pokémon TCG collection boxes on sale for $50, with packs of Surging Sparks and Twilight Masquerade on offer.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Archaludon and Reshiram boxes
If you want to grab some Pokémon cards at a relatively low price, there's a decent deal on over at Target right now. Currently, you can buy an Archaludon ex and Reshiram ex collection box batched together for $50.

As there are four packs in each box for a total of eight, that averages out to $6.25 per pack. It's slightly above RRP, but well below what some booster packs are selling for nowadays. Plus, if you care about the promo cards within, including foil Reshiram ex and Archaludon ex, plus jumbo-sized versions of the same cards, you'll be laughing.

Before we share the link to this deal, though, there's a reason you might want to beware. That is that the attached image appears to be misleading. From the pictures on Target's website, you would assume these boxes have Destined Rivals and Journey Together packs, in which case this deal would be an absolute steal.

Instead it seems, as the reviews and FAQ answers left by customers explain, there are Surging Sparks and Twilight Masquerade packs inside - less recent and currently less sought-after sets.

At least neither of these sets are rotating out in April this year - their cards will remain playable until 2027. Staples from these sets include Night Stretcher, the ACE SPEC cards, Latias ex, and Pikachu ex in Surging Sparks and Dragapult, Munkidori, Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Ogerpon in Twilight Masquerade.

Two IR and SIR pokemon cards featuring Latias and Eevee

For collectors meanwhile, there are the usual assortment of desirable SIR and IR cards to hope for. Twilight Masquerade's full art Greninja is absolutely top tier, and it boasts one of the cutest Eevees of all time as an Illustration Rare.

Surging Sparks' chase card is its cover star Pikachu, but the set also has very expensive versions of Latias and Milotic worth catching.

Now you know what you're actually getting for your $50 you can go ahead with eyes open, or turn away if it's not for you.

