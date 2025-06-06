Snag four packs of the new Black & White Pokémon cards with this Target deal

If you want to secure some packs of the next Pokémon TCG release ahead of schedule then you'd better act fast. There's a preorder deal going at Target right now, but we've no way of knowing how long it'll be in stock for.

While most products for the newest Pokémon set after Destined Rivals are selling out the moment they go live, this Poster Collection box for White Flare and Black Bolt has stuck around for a couple of hours already. As well as a poster featuring the Unovan Legendary Pokémon Zekrom and Reshiram, the box also comes with those all important card packs.

The Black/White Poster Collection costs $21.99 and contains four packs – two for White Flare and two for Black Bolt – so it comes out at $5.50 per pack. That's a pretty good deal in our books, especially given the rate that modern Pokémon sets have tended to be snapped up and upsold. You also get three foil promo cards featuring the three Unova starters Tepig, Snivy, and Oshawott.

Of course, this Pokémon TCG set isn't out yet for English-speaking audiences. It only dropped in Japan today. So instead, if you're able to snag this deal you'll be getting your product on the day the set launches: July 18, 2025.

Black Bolt & White Flare is the last of the Scarlet & Violet era before we move on to a series focused on Mega Evolutions, lining up with the Pokémon Legends Z to A video game. It not only features every new Pokémon from Generation V, it also gives each and every one of them a full art card. You can see some of the best, which have been shared by Japanese pack crackers online, at this link.

