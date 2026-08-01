This new Pokémon TCG draw spell is awful, despite being infinitely replayable

Normally, the ability to recur and replay your cards in any TCG is incredibly valuable. Fundamentally, trading card games are about using the resources you have available to secure a victory, so if you have an infinite number of resources, you should be able to win every time, right? Well, Tate & Liza's Training, a new Pokémon Card due to be released in the Delta Reign expansion this November, is an interesting demonstration of why this isn't necessarily the case...

Before we talk about Tate & Liza's Training, though, let's talk about Bill. Introduced in the Base Set, Bill was initially an auto include in just about any deck, since it enabled you to draw two cards with no downsides or prerequisites. The card was later heavily nerfed, though, by being turned into a Supporter card. Since only a single Supporter can be played each turn, and many of them offer far more card advantage than Bill can, the card went from fantastic to borderline unplayable.

Tate & Liza's Training is a strict upgrade over Bill, but is still far too similar to it to truly be viable. Like Bill, Tate & Liza's Training is a supporter that draws two cards when it gets played, however, it has the additional upside of returning to your hand, rather than going to the discard pile, if a legendary stadium card is in play.

Just how usable these legendary stadiums cards are remains to be seen, since they have impactful effects but are split over two cards making them awkward to play. With that said, even if legendary stadiums go on to become the biggest meta mainstays since Dragapult, you're still never going to want to play Tate & Liza's Training. Ultimately, however many times you can play this card, it's still a waste of your only supporter slot for the turn. Just run Lillie's Determination instead.

Are there any cards from Delta Reign that you're looking to run in one of your decks? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord.