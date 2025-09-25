This Pokémon Team Rocket case is full of packs, and it's below market price

If anything, Team Rocket is a fitting focus for Pokémon Destined Rivals, considering the fact that the price is consistently blasting off for this expansion. Right now, a booster box of 36 English packs will cost you north of $300-400, and that's a shocking figure despite the standard set nature. However, you can actually score a unique product via the Japanese equivalent, with a collection of Glory of Team Rocket packs below market price right now.

As with any of the Pokémon sets, Destined Rivals has seen stock shortages since its release, with many collectors like myself missing out on these elusive packs. With Team Rocket as the focal point, it's not hard to see why everyone is looking to score this Pokémon TCG expansion, but that's also made products very hard to come by.

However, I've long been a supporter of buying Japanese Pokémon packs over English - mainly due to how easy they are to come by, and also because the best Pokémon cards are even better in Japanese, because they're just printed in higher quality. Glory of Team Rocket, which is the Japanese version of Destined Rivals, continues this trend - although prices are still fairly high.

You've still got some excellent chase cards to get here. Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex #125 still offers that gorgeous artwork of Giovanni and Mewtwo in Special Art Rare style, while Team Rocket's Moltres ex #124 captures the blazing spirit of this iconic legendary Pokémon. There's no shortage of excellent options, and considering that there are plenty of packs in this collection, that's all the more chances to get your chosen chase.

While you can score booster boxes of Glory of Team Rocket for a lot cheaper than Destined Rivals, both boxes are fairly boring retail-style cardboard wrappings. Not very fitting of the egotistical villains, in my opinion. However, you could rip packs in style, with the Glory of Team Rocket Attaché Case, which offers you that iconic R printed on a briefcase.

Right now, you can grab the Pokémon Glory of Team Rocket Attaché Case for just $299.99 at Walmart. That's a $40 saving on the usual listing, and considering Pricecharting has the average price for the collection at around $330 right now, that's a pretty decent price. That sounds like a good gift to yourself, if I'm any judge.

After scoring your own Team Rocket briefcase with this Glory of Team Rocket bundle, make sure to keep your eyes on the newest Pokémon set - Mega Evolution is almost here, and I doubt it'll be any easier to get.

