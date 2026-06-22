New Pokémon TCG trademark filing hints ANOTHER Team Rocket set may be coming

The Pokémon TCG has only just moved on from its previous Team Rocket set, with last year's Destined Rivals, and already it looks like a brand new one could be on the way. But is this a new evil team Pokémon set for the Trading Card Game or something altogether new?

A recent Japanese trademark filed by Creatures Inc was spotted by Pokebeach over the weekend for the name: お前、もしかしてロケット団? That translates to 'Could it be that you're Team Rocket?' or 'Are you Team Rocket, by any chance?'

These trademarked titles are often how we hear our first whisperings of upcoming Pokémon TCG sets long before they're officially announced. For instance, the trademark for Storm Emerelda - the Japanese version of Delta Reign which arrives at the end of this month - was spotted almost exactly one year ago, providing a major hint that a Mega Rayquaza set was on the shortlist.

This trademark is in the same category that Pokémon TCG sets are filed under: class 28, which covers physical toys, video game consoles, and sports gear. However, the name does not fit the normal pattern for a TCG set (that's kind of an understatement really) leading to a lot of speculation about what this product might be.

If it /is/ tied in with the Pokémon TCG, I seriously hope we get cards featuring Jessie and James. It's criminal that the best characters in Pokémon haven't had a card since 2019, and I was sad not to see them in Destined Rivals. Plus, it would be fitting for these nostalgic characters to reemerge on the 30th anniversary

However, personally I suspect this will be something unrelated to Pokémon cards. The best suggestion I've seen anyone make is that this could be some sort of Pokémon-themed social deduction game, where players have to work undercover as Team Rocket while avoiding being sussed out by their friends.

The 'Could it be that you're Team Rocket?' trademark application was filed on June 11, 2026. On the same date, Creatures Inc and Nintendo also trademarked 'Pokémon Spot'. This appears to be a video game patent, though it's also filed under the categories for physical games and for education and media, so who can really say?

Since Delta Reign was first revealed around this time in 2025, we'll be keeping an eye out to see if we can get a sneak peek at some 2027 sets!