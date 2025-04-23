Pokémon TCG’s newest Japanese chase card sells for an eye-watering $400

Japanese versions of the next hot ticket Pokémon card Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex have hit the secondary market, and are currently selling for upwards of $400. With Destined Rivals the next big event in every Pokémon TCG superfan’s (Pikachu-themed) calendar, we can only look enviously to the Japanese version of the game, where players already have their hands on the cards.

We were super excited to see all the rarest Pokémon cards from The Glory of Team Rocket, the Japanese version of Destined Rivals (sort of) the other week. The full art Moltres and Crobat were definite highlights. But although the fanbase seemed decidedly split on whether Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex was badass or a big miss, the mixed reactions don’t seem to have done anything to hurt its price, at least at this early stage.

Already, Japanese copies of Team Rocket’s Mewtwo are being sold for hundreds of dollars, via websites like eBay and TCGPlayer. On eBay, $400 seems to be the number most sales are floating around, whereas on TCGPlayer while only three sales are logged, all are for $500 or more.

If we compare that to other chase cards from recent Pokémon TCG sets, it’s relatively impressive. An ungraded 151 Charizard at its peak was worth around $250, for instance. It doesn’t hold a candle to Umbreon VMAX (Moonbreon) or Umbreon ex from Prismatic Evolutions, however, as both cards sell for over $1,000, ungraded.

Of course, we can’t actually draw many conclusions from this about exactly what English versions of the card will be worth. On the one hand, Japanese cards are generally worth less than English versions, as a larger card pool (Japanese sets combine multiple English releases) is balanced out by the fact they have better pull rates, with guaranteed rares. So you might say the English versions would be worth more.

On the other hand, it’s not even been a week since The Glory of Team Rocket released, so this Japanese price is likely inflated. As more packs are opened up, a greater supply means prices are likely to fall.

At any rate, Team Rocket’s Mewtwo – love or hate the art – is almost certain to be one of the best Pokémon cards of the year, for collectors at any rate. These high early prices do seem to be indicative of a high level of interest.

