Get three Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces booster packs at below market price

Looking for some affordable Pokémon cards? Right now, Best Buy is offering a box with three Temporal Forces packs for $13.99. That's about $4.60 a pack, and you also get a foil promo featuring Cleffa or Cyclizar.

It's a pretty sweet deal, as right now Amazon has exactly the same product going for a much less appealing $25. You might be able to find this Pokémon TCG set for similar prices in some physical stores, but I doubt you'll do better online.

Rather than first come, first served, Best Buy is running this offer on a raffle system, so you have to sign up for an invite for a chance to make a purchase. There are pros and cons to this, obviously. Not everyone who clicks will get to buy the Temporal Forces packs, but on the bright side, they won't be snatched up immediately by bots, and there's a good chance this deal is still Live by the time you're reading these words. Personally, I'll take this over a mad dash, instantly sold-out item any day of the week.

What is in Temporal Forces?

Check out our Pokémon sets guide to see where TF fits in the release timeline. It's essentially slap bang in the middle of the Scarlet & Violet era, coming in March 2024, just after Paldean Fates.

This set focused on the cool future and past Pokémon of this generation. While Paradox Rift had already done that gimmick, Temporal Forces still had plenty to set it apart, like the reintroduction of ACE SPEC cards. It also had some strong Pokémon, like Raging Bolt - still relevant in the meta today.

The SIR for that Paradox Pokémon is the best rare Pokémon card in this set, but other strong potential pulls include a spooky Illustrated Rare of Gastly that currently goes for $70.

