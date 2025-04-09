Amazon just restocked two Pokemon TCG Elite Trainer Boxes at tempting prices

Modern Pokémon cards are in short supply, so we were pleasantly surprised to spot two different Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Boxes on sale from Amazon today – both at a reasonable price.

Currently you can get the ETBs from two relatively recent Pokémon TCG expansions – Temporal Forces and Paradox Rift – for $52 and $56 respectively. That’s a little above the products’ base MSRP of $40, but in these interesting times for the Pokémon TCG hobby, you’ll sometimes see them selling for much more than that – often around $60 to $80.

Like all Elite Trainer Boxes, these products contain nine Pokémon packs from their respective sets, plus 65 sleeves, coins and damage counter dice, and a full-art promo card.

For $56.77 we have the Roaring Moon version of the Paradox Rift ETB, which features a Scream Tail full art promo and sleeves sporting Salamence’s ancestor. Meanwhile, for $52.51 we have the Walking Wake Temporal Forces ETB, which features Walking Wake sleeves and a Flutter Mane promo. Weirdly, for this latter box, the wrong image seems to be attached to the product, so buyer beware! Then again, the packs are probably the main thing you’re going for with this purchase and they’ll be the same either way.

If you’re a fan of the futuristic or ancient Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, then these are great sets to open, featuring some sweet SIR cards. Temporal Forces also features ACE SPEC cards, while Paradox Rift includes TMs, reimagined as Pokémon Tools.

In the UK, meanwhile, both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves versions of the Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box are available for £44.99 from Amazon.

