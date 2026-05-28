10 billion Pokémon cards were printed last year, and yet I still don't have the SIRs I want

I usually start my Pokémon TCG articles with some waffle, which I always enjoy, but when we're discussing the massive 10 billion Pokémon cards printed last year, nothing else matters. That's 10 zeroes shoved in front of a one, which is unfathomable. For reference, that's over 27 million printed per day (or one million, one hundred, twenty-five thousand per hour) and weighs over 22,000 tons - about the same as half a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, including all its airplanes. Yet somehow, despite all that colorful cardboard, I'm still missing out on those SIRs I want.

Is my reaction to this boggling figure a bit self-centered and ridiculous? Absolutely. When it comes to the Pokémon TCG, practically every collector is vying for each major chase from every Pokémon set, and I'm not selfish enough to think I deserve more luck than you. You're lovely, and you deserve to get every single item in our list of the most valuable rare Pokémon cards, and also a puppy. But when we're talking about almost 19,000 cards being printed every minute, I can't help but think I deserve some more SIRs. Please, The Pokémon Company? Help a trainer out.

Based on fansite PokéBeach's recent report, over 85 billion Pokémon cards have been printed since the TCG debuted in 1996. Even over 30 years, that sounds like a lot - and it is. But the amount has exploded in recent years, from a then record breaking 3.7 billion cards between 2020 and 2021, to almost triple that in 2025.

It doesn't have any signs of slowing down anytime soon, either. While the number has been fluctuating around the 10 billion mark for the last couple of years, the new printing campus reportedly being built in North Carolina could see supply reach even higher milestones. This massive amount of cards reaching packs may help fulfill the recent demand, getting more packs into the hands of Real Fans rather than Ebay vampires. But still, and I can't stress this enough: where are my SIRs?

I've been hoping to score the gorgeous Mega Dragonite ex SIR from Ascended Heroes ever since it was revealed. That includes ripping packs of Mega Dream ex for the Japanese version, yet still I remain without it. There's just an empty spot in my set binder, and a missing piece in my heart. Without it, I remain lost, and I'm pleading - nay, begging for it to pop up in one of my packs. Or a god pack including it, if that's not too greedy.

Of course, everyone is pining for that card, and the equally impressive Mega Gengar from the same expansion. At this point, I would take the Mega Zygarde ex SIR from Perfect Order, or the Mega Gardevoir from Mega Evolutions - I'm not picky. I've only received ONE (singular) Pokémon SIR card (not including trainer ones, etc.) in three years. Do you think you (The Pokémon Company) could spare one or two for me?

That being said, I am glad there are more cards than ever in circulation, even if many of them are bulk. I would happily have all 10 billion in my house if I could, whether they're commons or the coveted SIRs. Going by the standard Pokémon card size and my math, though, they would take up just over 41,000 cubic feet: more than four times the size of my house, without leaving room for all the furniture and people already living in it. Maybe not, then - I'll just settle for Mega Dragonite, thanks.

If you're flabbergasted by the number and want to discuss it with other trainers, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord. You can share your woes about not being in the 1% of people lucky enough to get Mega Dragonite ex SIR, like me, and we'll be blasting My Chemical Romance in emo fashion to show our frustration.