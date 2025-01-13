Grab this excellent Pokémon Ultra Premium Collection at its lowest price ever

What’s better than ripping open booster packs for that coveted chase card? Well, it’s doing it at a cheaper price, of course. Buying single packs can get expensive fast, and while it’s good for some fun every now and then, it’s not as much of a rush as opening plenty in one go. Fortunately, this Pokémon TCG Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection is now at its lowest price ever, making it ridiculously cheap for the promos and 18 booster packs.

Right now, it’s challenging to get your hands on the Pokémon cards you want, as soaring demand is seeing many of the best Pokémon packs repeatedly going in and out of stock in mere minutes. With the newest Pokémon set – Prismatic Evolutions – constantly being bought up by scalpers, it’s a battle to get decent packs to open – but this deal should make it much easier.

The Pokémon Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection offers three excellent promo cards of Terapagos ex, Lapras ex, and Cinderace ex respectively, as well as a three-card magnetic holder for keeping them (or your most expensive Pokémon cards) safe. It also comes with a sweet playmat for those who enjoy defeating opponents with the best Pokémon cards – but the most impressive part is the inclusion of 18 booster packs.

While it doesn’t include the likes of the expensive Pokémon 151 packs, this collection does offer a variety of Scarlet & Violet era packs, ranging from Obsidian Flames to Stellar Crown. Each expansion offers some incredible pulls, with a personal favorite of mine being the Squirtle Illustration Rare from the Stellar Crown set – but there’s a lot to love with each of the Pokémon sets on offer here.

While the Pokémon Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection is an exciting offer on its own, the fact you can grab it at just $87.98 at Amazon makes it an even better deal. Normally, the collection would set you back $119.99, but the new discount drops it to its lowest price ever, and that makes the packs alone just $4.80 each – and that’s not including the cool promos and bonuses you get, either.

Unfortunately, UK buyers don’t have as much of a great deal. However, you can still save £10 by buying the collection over at Magic Madhouse instead, bringing the set down to just £94.95 instead of the usual retail price – it’s still worth it, in my opinion, and the box is awesome for storing your binders.

So, if you’re looking for some booster packs at a discount, check out this Pokémon Terapagos ex Ultra-Premium Collection while it’s on sale. It’s a bargain whether you’re a veteran or you’ve just started collecting Pokémon cards – and if you’re lucky, you may grab one of the best Charizard cards in the Obsidian Flames packs too.

