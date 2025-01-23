Forget Prismatic Evolutions, Pokémon is reprinting more Terastal Festival soon

With the usual level of high quality, some really fantastic artwork, and several very valuable chase cards, Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions is almost perfect – except for the fact that you can’t get it at a good price. It’s the latest target for collectors and scalpers alike, causing boxes to sell for huge costs on the likes of eBay – but if you’re eager to collect the Eeveelutions regardless of language, perhaps you should opt for the Japanese version Terastal Festival instead, as it’s just announced imminent reprints!

With the newest Pokémon set being almost impossible to get, in my opinion Terastal Festival is a very attractive alternative, offering some of the best Pokémon packs right now, and great pull rates. It still has many of the most expensive Pokémon cards from Prismatic, but with the improved odds, you’re more likely to get those coveted Eeveelutions.

Admittedly, Terastal Festival has also been subject to stock shortages globally, as fans worldwide cottoned on to the opportunity to get some of Prismatic’s cardboard treasures for less money. Fortunately, those issues shouldn’t last too long, as The Pokémon Company says it’s bringing the set back into stock soon.

According to a recent news announcement, the company is reprinting more of Terastal Festival, with a resale period beginning between late February and April. In the same announcement, it confirms re-prints of Battle Partners, the Japanese version of Journey Together, which has similarly been going out of stock fast.

As Prismatic Evolutions card prices continue to fluctuate, I imagine the appeal of Terastal Festival’s excellent pull rates will make it a more exciting product across the world. The gorgeous Eeveelutions are just the same in Japan’s version of the Pokémon set, and the generous pull rates make ripping packs a more engaging, fun experience overall. No more opening 33 packs in disappointment like I did when Prismatic dropped.

If you’re looking to grab some Terastal Festival when they’re readily available again, I’d suggest looking at both Walmart in the US and Zatu Games in the UK. Both have stock of the set currently (the former being third-party sellers). Alternatively, you can find them on eBay US and eBay UK, both of which I expect to see lower in price as the expansion is printed more.

It’s a relief that we don’t have to wait long for some Terastal Festival (and Battle Partners) reprints to pop up – and it’s also a good sign for Prismatic itself, considering the company promised Prismatic Evolution reprints ahead of launch.

