There's an awesome new Pokémon TCG Brock promo, but it's only available in China

Brock was always destined to be a rock type Pokémon trainer, the word 'rock' is literally in his name after all. Much like a rock, this upcoming Brock promo Pokémon TCG card is going to be pretty sedentary, as it's only set to release in China. Let's talk a bit about the new Special Illustration Rare Brock's Scouting and why it's region locked.

So the Pokémon TCG looks very different in China compared to the rest of the world. They receive their cards later on, but they get bigger expansions that merge multiple smaller sets together. On July 16th 2026, 'Together in Pursuit of Glory' comes out in China. It will contain cards from both Journey Together and Destined Rivals.

Of all the Pokémon sets that have been released recently, Destined Rivals is considered pretty top tier. It features several rare Pokémon cards, like Rocket's Mewtwo ex, Cynthia's Garchomp ex, and Ethan's Ho-Oh ex. Journey Together, meanwhile, is a significantly less beloved set, with far fewer exciting cards to draw from, with the possible exception of Lillie's Clefairy ex. This leaves Together in Pursuit of Glory as a mash up of beloved cards, bulk, and Brock.

Brock's Scouting was printed in Journey Together. It has an English Illustration Rare variant, and now it will have this new Chinese artwork as well. This is far from the first time that China has received exclusive alternative art cards. Every Chinese main set comes with a new Special Illustration Rare, and China regularly gets 'gem packs' featuring sparkling artwork.

Are you a Brock fan or do you prefer Misty? Let us know your favorite gym leader over in the Wargamer Discord server.

Brock actually made his TCG debut way back in the 1990s in the set Gym Heroes. Have a look at Wargamer's list of every Pokémon TCG set for more information.