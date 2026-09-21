Typhoon rains off major Pokémon tournament

"Inclement weather" caused the cancellation of a major Pokémon TCG tournament in Japan today, as Typhoon Dujuan hit in the midst of a national holiday. 80 mph winds batter the country, the Japanese government has issued flood and landslide warnings, and millions have been evacuated from the worst affected areas. Also, the Champions League Pokémon tournament held in Yokohama won't be going ahead today.

Only the September 21 event was cancelled, however - it still took place on September 20 and is expected to commence tomorrow, on September 22 with the main 'Masters' tournament. However, The Pokémon Company warns that "severe weather and disruptions to public transportation are expected on the day of the event", asking "all participants to check the latest weather and traffic information regularly and to prioritize safety when traveling and making decisions."

Champions League tournaments are regional competitions in Japan which, while not as prestigious as Worlds, nonetheless draw impressive crowds, with thousands of attendees. Typically there are three Champions League events each season, with the most successful players qualifying for the Pokémon Japan Championships, the country's next stepping stone on the road to Worlds.

The next Champions League kicks off in Chiba on November 22, and those with priority entry for Yokohama on September 21 will have this carried across to the Chiba contest.

Typhoon Dujuan is the 25th powerful storm to have affected Japan this year. The region is experiencing worse weather conditions than normal, due to the "super El Niño" event.

After Gen Con 2026 was hit by a tornado, it's really starting to seem like Big Wind has it out for us tabletop gamers. Stay safe out there, everyone.