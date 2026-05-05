An Umbreon Pokémon card just sold for $25,000, and it's not the one you think

Another week, another listing added to our most expensive Pokémon cards list. It seems like every few days, an older card brings in tens of thousands of dollars, quite suddenly, barging past most modern chases and selling for sums of money I can't even imagine seeing in my bank account. That's partially because I'm bad at saving, but also, it's just a lot of cash - and, just a week after a 2013 Darkrai card sold for a ridiculous amount, now it's Umbreon's turn.

While Pikachu and Charizard have been the poster 'mons of the franchise since its inception, in the Pokémon TCG, Umbreon completes the holy trinity of 'essential chases'. The emo Eeveelution saw a huge surge of fans with the Evolving Skies full art (you know the one), and Prismatic's Umbreon SIR remains the must-own chase of that Pokémon set. It's typical to see the two most recent full-art Umbreons (Umbrei?) mentioned in collector circles with huge price tags attached.

Not so with Umbreon #86 - a 2010 Holofoil from HeartGold and SoulSilver's Undaunted expansion which, until recently, commanded nowhere near the same fanfare from, er, mooning fans. It's been quietly rising in price over the last year, however, until - boom - a copy just sold on Ebay for $25,000 - that's roughly 155 booster boxes at retail price.

To be clear, we're talking PSA 10 graded cards here; the most recent sale of an ungraded version was for a mere $300 or so. But the price for a PSA 10 slabbed Umbreon #86 has surged since late last year. In September 2025, one PSA 10 version sold for $7,400, according to Pricecharting. In March of this year, a few sold around the $13k to $15k mark, meaning it doubled in price in just six months. In a third sale that same month, the value leapt again to $19,000.

And, on Monday, May 4, after almost two months of no sales, another PSA 10 copy sold on Ebay, via PSA's official eBay account, for an eye-watering $25,000. That's a 238% price increase in just under nine months.

For reference, PSA allows those grading their cards to sell directly through their platform, and collects a fee depending on the final price. The idea is, buyers get confidence they're investing in an authentic card, and sellers get to sit back and let PSA handle both grading and selling. At its listed 7% commission rate for this sale, PSA will have made a tasty $1,750 (not including the initial cost of grading).

This bumper sale adds to an ever growing list of older Pokémon cards coming almost out of nowhere to sell for a small fortune. Considering vintage and older cards are typically raw or graded poorly due to age, it makes PSA 10 graded copies significantly scarcer, and therefore increasingly valuable. The population for Umbreon #86 in a PSA 10 is just 83, making it a sought-after chase for Umbreon fans. Personally, wouldn't spend that much myself.

As we continue the 30th Anniversary and see more cards sell at ridiculously high prices, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord community - you can also chat with other trainers, get the latest news on the TCG, and of course, we'll try and share any retail-priced stock as they pop up. It's rare, but so are those coveted chase cards, so maybe you'll be lucky.