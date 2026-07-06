Vault X reveals binder by Pokémon TCG artist Osare, sets sights on Shinji Kanda

TCG accessory maker Vault X has revealed a new line of products that celebrate the work of Pokémon TCG artist Osare. This illustrator gained acclaim with his quarter-finals finish in Pokémon's 2022 Illustration contest, and since then has lent their characterful cartoony art style and their pen to several different Pokémon, from a special illustration rare of Durant to a particularly spectacular Tsatsiguri IR.

Now he's teamed up with binder and premium TCG accessory maker Vault X on an aquatic design filled with his own original critters. And while Vault X is keeping its cards (and binders) very close to its chest, it certainly seems like more elemental scenes by famous TCG artists could be next.

According to Vault X cofounder Peter Morris, the 'Artist Edition' series is a chance to shine a spotlight on the artists who make fans fall in love with cards, whether that's Pokémon or another TCG. "What we want to do is celebrate the artists behind the cards rather than celebrating the characters," he explained, in a recent interview with Wargamer.

That's why - beyond the theme of water, which seems fitting given the founders' home in the British seaside town of Poole - Osare was given virtually no brief, able to go wild and create whatever he chose.

The resulting work will appear on this Vault X product range, from different sized binders to playmats and deck boxes, when it launches online on August 11. There'll also be art prints available, for anyone who wants the pic as a poster.

"I think what he's created is really fun and imaginative, and it fills you with sort of a childish joy," said Morris.

"What he drew has so many different animals and creatures and characters, so we really wanted to highlight those… so we pulled out some of the bigger or more interesting characters, and we gave them their own names, and their own stories, just so we could really embrace that part of it."

While Vault X hasn't revealed its next collaboration, it certainly seems like it plans to make more Artist Editions in the future. Morris spoke about starting with water with plans to expand to other elements later on, and added that all the founders were keen to do Magic: The Gathering.

He also pointed to a few of his favorite Pokémon artists who he'd love to work with. Top of the list were Kouki Saitou, who has created countless cards over nearly 25 years on the TCG, including several of the Pikachu promos that Morris personally collects.

He also mentioned Shinji Kanda, whose work we've seen single-handedly boosting the value of several recent cards.

"His art is just insane and it would lend itself so well to our products," the Vault X founder said.

You can get hold of the new Osare products on Vault X's website when they launch on August 11.