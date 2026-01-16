Get four Black Bolt and White Flare packs, and an adorable Pokémon card promo, at an under-market price

Black Bolt and White Flare packs are some of the most sought-after Pokémon TCG products from last year, and unsurprisingly, most of the products that include them are out of stock. That means you'll have to rely on third-party sellers to get your master set of Black Bolt or White Flare Pokémon cards complete, but sometimes, you can find other sellers undercutting their rivals. That's good news for you, as that means you can find some packs under market price, like this little collection of goodies.

Like most Pokémon sets, Black Bolt and White Flare have been flying off shelves. I haven't even managed to get a single pack myself yet, but in all honesty, all of my life's savings are going on Ascended Heroes. However, I love the appeal of the set, and as someone who's spent a lot of time collecting Pokémon TCG cards over the last year, I can see why it has been scooped up whenever it pops into stores.

While the split into two sets makes it difficult to choose, both sides of the expansion have some absolute banger chase cards to collect. On Black Bolt, you've got the gorgeous Zekrom ex #166, while White Flare collectors can get the incredible Reshiram ex #166 SIR from the WF packs. Alternatively, both legendary Pokémon also have the new Black and White Rares to collect in each set, and both sets contain the all-red Victini #172. Personally, not a fan of this one, but if you are - well, bonus to you.

Fortunately, those Victini fans like myself who don't enjoy the blindingly red design of the Black White Rare can rejoice. The Pokémon Victini Illustration Collection is just $38.91 at Walmart, which is $8 off the original listing price, and it's lower than the market price. Admittedly, it's only a couple of dollars below market price, but a win is a win in my eyes.

As part of the collection, you get four packs (two Black Bolt, two White Flare), as well as some bonus little extras. That includes three stunning versions of Victini, including an adorable full-art card, an oversized version of the same promo, and a premium parallel foil promo. It's a neat little way to finish up the collection, and gives you some guaranteed hits if your packs don't include much.

If you've been waiting for a chance to score some of this elusive set, you can grab the Pokémon TCG Victini Illustration Collection at Walmart. For other below-market price deals - or even elusive retail price deals - you can join our Wargamer Discord. We'll ping you if there are any new deals to swoop up, and you can chat with other trainers, too.