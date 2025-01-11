Pokémon TCG drops a giant, full art Wailord spoiler, and I’m obsessed

Oh, Wailord. My beloved, chunky lad. You’ve just had a new full art Pokémon TCG card revealed, and it displays you in all your round, shapely glory. The colors are exquisite. The lad is large. I need it like I need the air I breathe.

The card I’m referring to was spotted on January 9, ahead of its release in the Japanese Battle Partners set. For English-language collectors, this is the pool of cards that’ll eventually make up the Journey Together Pokémon set. This new Wailord launches in Japan on January 24, and any English-language equivalent will be available after March 28.

Wailord is a water type Pokémon with a suitably beefy 240 HP. He’s weak to Lightning, has no resistances, and has a retreat cost of four energy. Thanks to a handy translation from PokéBeach, we also know Wailord can use Hydro Pump to deal a base damage of 10 if the card has four energy attached. For every additional energy attached, Wailord deals 50 extra damage.

This is a purely aesthetic chase card, pursued so you can bask in the whale Pokémon’s bubble body glory. I’d argue it’s the most beautiful spoiler from the set so far, and it seems destined to be a popular chase card among Pokémon fans.

To those soldiers braving the battlefield that has become Pokémon card collecting, I wish you good luck. The hype for Prismatic Evolutions has been so overwhelming that many fans are concerned about scalpers snatching up all future products. Heck, one store isn’t even stocking the next set for these reasons. May fortune shine upon you, and may Wailord end up in your booster pack.

For more Pokémon updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Or stay right here – we can point you to the most expensive Pokémon cards, as well as all you need to know about the most powerful Pokémon.