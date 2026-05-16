Upcoming Wailord ex Pokémon card continues the TCG's beefiest rivalry

The new Pokémon TCG expansion Abyss Eye (which will be called Pitch Black when it comes out internationally) is due to release in Japan on the 22nd May. It contains a new Wailord ex card with 380 hp, this means that it is tied with Mega Venasaur ex from Mega Evolution for the highest hp in the game. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Venusaur and Wailord have faced off to prove that they're the beefiest Pokémon in the game.

The competition to be the highest hp Pokémon card has escalated rapidly over the years. We've come a long way since the days when the 120 hp Base Set Charizard held the crown. One long reigning champion occupied the top spot for just over a decade. From the release of the set ex Sandstorm in 2003 until the release of XY in February 2014, nothing could top the 200 hp of Sandstorm's Wailord ex.

The introduction of Mega Evolution to the game brought Wailord tumbling down from its dominant position at the top of the hp charts. M Venusaur ex had 230 hp, sliding it into first place. Venusaur's time in the sun wouldn't last long, however, and Wailord returned to the top spot in February 2015 with the inclusion of a 250 hp Wailord ex card in the XY Primal Clash expansion.

Since 2015, many high hp contenders have come and gone. The September 2025 set Mega Evolution gave us a 380 hp Mega Venusaur ex that topped the previous record of 340 hp, which had been held by a variety of rivals. In January of this year, Ascended Heroes gave us another 380 hp Pokémon in the form of Mega Emboar ex. Soon, Pitch Black will give us a new Wailord ex ready to reclaim a place at the top, albeit one that's shared with two others.

Who knows how long these three will retain their position, as every day we creep ever closer to seeing the advent of a 400 hp Pokémon.

Do you feel like the hp of Pokémon cards is getting out of hand, or are you excited to watch the numbers climb? Let us know your take in the Wargamer Discord.

If this tour through the history of high hp Pokémon has left you feeling nostalgic, take a look at our list of every Pokémon set.