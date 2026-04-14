My favorite Journey Together Pokémon card just got a figurine, and it's my new Moby Dick

Opening Pokémon TCG packs has always been about the thrill of the chase - you never know what you're going to get in each booster, and that ongoing search for your most wanted cards is a part of the fun. Now, there's a new chase with the Pokémon Dream Painting Water Ecology Figurine Set (try saying that three times as fast as you can), as my favorite Pokémon card from Journey Together has been turned into another chase. Regrettably, this little plastic Wailord is liable to become my Moby Dick.

Of course, Wailord hasn't eaten my leg and forced me to learn sailing in order to go and capture it, but I'll be damned if I don't want this new figure collection with an Ahab-esque obsession.

The Wailord #162 Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG's Journey Together expansion is a beautiful representation of the famously enormous Water Pokémon. Most of its body is submerged in the ocean, surrounded by an enchanting coral garden, with just the front of its huge, grinning mouth cresting the surface. I've been strangely enamored with it and, while I do own the card, I'm certainly up for buying another copy, if it means I can get this adorable leviathan in plastic mini form.

The new Water Figurine Set (I'm shortening it now) is due to release on April 24, 2026 in China, and each box has a random figurine from a choice of 13 Pokémon - you could get Squirtle, Slowbro, or Starmie, to name a few. Each box comes with a reverse holo, a display stand that doubles as a card holder, and five packs of Brilliant Illusions.

However, some lucky collectors have a 1 in 143 chance of getting the Wailord with the Journey Together Illustration Rare, according to PokéBeach. Safe to say, this is definitely the major catch of this figurine collection.

It needn't cost you much to make the chase, either - as long as you happen to be taking a trip to China anytime soon. In Chinese stores, each box will set you back 88 yuan, which is roughly $13 / £10 at current exchange rates. Five packs and a collectible figurine for less than three English booster packs seems like an absolute bargain - and it is. Honestly, I wish we could get this sort of deal in English products, but I doubt it would last long on store shelves. You'd probably see it on third-party listings for quadruple the price by the weekend.

If you're not popping to the People's Republic just now, however, you'll end up spending a lot more. Unfortunately, the market for imported Chinese Pokémon TCG products is miniscule compared to imports of Japanese cards, so your best bet is to look for someone selling on eBay.

Personally, I hope these products become a bigger part of some niche online-only retailers in the future, as these are great little collectibles, and I wouldn't mind getting my hands on some of those Chinese exclusive Pokémon cards. One day, Wailord, you will be mine - it really is my White Whale (only blue).

Whether you're looking to collect 'em all or simply want to keep up-to-date on all things Pokémon TCG, our Wargamer Discord is the place to be. We'll ping you for any of those retail-priced packs or, more commonly, any below-market listings, and you can also chat with other trainers about your favorite Pokémon.