You could land 30th Celebration Pokémon packs cheap in this two-day Walmart deal

Walmart has some great deals on Pokémon cards up for grabs over the next two days. Between October 7 - 8. loads of products from many different Pokémon TCG sets are going up on sale. And crucially, they're priced at well below the current market value.

However, rather than a race or mad scramble when this sale opens on October 7, 2pm PDT, the store has a lottery system, which means a small number of customers will be chosen to actually buy the items.

To participate, you have to sign up and choose the specific product you're looking to buy. You'll need to do this during one of the hour-long 'drawing windows' to enter. But if your number is picked, you don't have to take any other action. The sale will go through automatically using your saved card details.

There are tons of different products available here, especially for the 30th Celebration mini tins, first partner collections, and bundle packs. And the prices look good - not quite at retail level but far below what they usually cost. For instance, you can buy two 30th Celebration bundle packs with six boosters each for $64. On the secondary market at present it's 70 bucks for just one of these.

Similarly, ETBs for Prismatic Evolutions and 30th Celebration are both here for the very Nice price of $69. While Prismatic Evolutions has come down a bit from the ridiculous figures it was hitting in March, you're not going to find either of these sealed boxes going for under $100 on sites like TCGPlayer.

We don't know the odds of getting picked, and since it's a lottery we can assume they're not great, but all you need is a Walmart account and saved card details to enter.

The draw windows are October 7, 2pm-3pm PT and October 8th, 9am-10am PT. Make sure you're available then if you want to take part and maybe get some cheap packs.