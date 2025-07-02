Pokémon TCG's Black Bolt and White Flare settle a decade-old videogame debate

Light versus dark. Jedi versus Sith. Kong versus Kremling. Hero versus villain. The age old battles of two forces are prevalent in all of entertainment, but few feel as impactful as black versus white - and 2010's Pokémon Black and White videogames were a prime example. 25 years later, the Pokémon TCG is finally getting in on the dual release trend, but TCG fans haven't waited for Black Bolt and White Flare's release to decide that ancient question: which is better?

While the newest Pokémon set in English remains the return of Team Rocket with Destined Rivals, the Black Bolt and White Flare expansion is already out in Japan. However, with Pokémon TCG Black Bolt and White Flare's release date set for Friday, July 18, 2025, and the duo set to make history in the list as the first dual Pokémon sets in English, all eyes are on Reshiram and Zekrom again.

As each of these twin sets will hopefully make some exciting additions to the ranks of the best Pokémon cards, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was still all to play for when it comes which set is the best buy for collectors. Well, no, actually. It seems like the choice is already made, thanks to the Japanese versions' release, as sales figures for one set are are slightly higher than the other. But which set came out on top?

Based on Japanese sales, it seems as though White Flare is the more valuable offering, as it looks to be packing the most expensive Pokémon cards out of the two.

According to Pricecharting's data for Black Bolt and White Flare, respectively, cards from the latter expansion seem to go for slightly more. For example, the Reshiram ex #174 SAR card goes for $311.99, while Black Bolt's Zekrom ex #174 is selling for a (slightly) lower $294.48. The same pattern is currently playing out between other Reshiram and Zekrom cards across the two sets, as well as the average prices of the booster boxes themselves.

Of course, one set being more popular than the other right now doesn't necessarily mean White Flare offers the best Pokémon packs of the two. It could simply be that - but it could also be that more people buy Black Bolt first, then buy the respective White Flare Pokémon instead of buying more boxes. And all this could change when the English variant hits shelves. However, I think the score is settled right now - White Flare: 1, Black Bolt: 0.

