The Eeveelution Pokémon cards fans called trash sell for $2,400

Never underestimate how much money fans will pay for a rare Pokémon card, nor the love players have for the Eeveelutions. That's the advice those who slated the Yu Nagaba promos should have heeded when they called these Eevee cards ugly and predicted they'd soon be selling for peanuts.

Now a full collection of the cards has sold on eBay for a whopping $2,400. True, they were graded, at a CGC Pristine 10 for that matter, but that's still not a bad return on investment for a Japanese promo that used to be dirt cheap.

These 10 Japanese promo cards featuring Eevee, all of its evolutions, and the franchise's mascot Pikachu, were released in 2023 as Scarlet & Violet 'SVP' promos. They were illustrated by Japanese artist Yu Nagaba who is known for his minimalist, simple line drawings.

The cards were given away as promos with particular products, or to anyone who spent more than ¥1,000 ($6.65) at Pokémon Centers or Stores, up to a maximum of ten total.

Many fans understandably assumed that the cards were in such high supply that the demand would be met, and these cards wouldn't creep up in price much. Back when they first appeared, you could grab a full set of the promos for perhaps $60.

But that's not what's happened. Instead, it's gradually gone up and up. We've seen in the past that fans will pay big money for classic Pokémon drawn with widely original styles. Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat immediately springs to mind, a free gift card that you now won't find for less than $600.

