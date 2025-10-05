"Awesome" and "unique" Pokémon Mega Evolutions Yveltal promo is, sadly, neither

After a two week delay compared to the US, European Pokémon TCG fans will finally get their hands on the newest Pokémon set, Mega Evolution, on Friday, October 10. And alongside all its shiny new, mega evolved 'mons, European players buying the new set from one of 18 stores can get a special edition Yveltal, described by The Pokémon Company as "an awesome promo card" that'll be "a unique addition to your Pokémon TCG collection". But will it?

It's worth taking a moment to ask whether this printing of Kalos' most destructive legendary Pokémon lives up to that hype.

This promo card is a variant of Mega Evolution's Yveltal 088/132 with a "Mega Evolution" stamp in the bottom right hand corner of its art. Stamps like this do increase the value of cards. For example, at press time, a non-stamped version of the card N's Reshiram 167/159 from the recent set Journey Together sells for around 15 bucks, according to TCGplayer, while the stamped version goes for a much tastier $45.

So, what's the issue? Well, first, this promotion isn't quite as exclusive as it appears to be, and, second, European players are being asked to spend more than their American counterparts for the privilege.

When Mega Evolution launched in the States on September 26, American players got a similar promo. Spending $15 (£11) or more on Pokémon TCG products at Best Buy awarded a copy of Xerneas 064/132 bearing the Mega Evolution logo.

Splashing the same amount of cash at Gamestop got you a reverse holo Yveltal with a stamp bearing the store's logo. According to TCG market tracking site Pricecharting, that Gamestop stamped Yveltal is now worth around $20 - ten times the value of the regular reverse holo card, and a five buck profit on the amount you needed to spend to get it!

European players, meanwhile, need to spend $40 (£29.99) at certain shops to grab their own Yveltal promo, and have no way at all of getting a promotional Xerneas. Kalos may be based on France, but its legendaries are clearly quite bored of their home continent.

Not only are Europeans losing out on Xerneas, but they're having to spend more to get an Yveltal. US collectors, meanwhile, could get special treatments of both of X and Y's mascots, and still have $10 spare compared to trainers across the Atlantic. It's hardly the first time Pokémon fans have had to sit out while folks in other regions enjoy special promos (Japan gets all the best stuff) but it really does feel like the poor Brits are getting a raw deal on this one.

