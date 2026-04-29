The new Pokémon Pocket Zoroark needs a physical TCG card immediately

The full card list for the upcoming Pokémon Pocket set Pulsing Aura has been revealed. This set focuses on Mega Lucario and includes loads of powerful new Pokémon cards, but it also features some absolutely stunning Pokémon artwork.

In particular, this full art Zoroark ex card illustrated by Akira Egawa goes super hard. I guarantee if this were a SIR in the physical TCG it would be one of the biggest chase cards of its set. Popular Pokémon? Check. Badass art by a popular illustrator? Check.

While they don't quite have the price-boosting power of Shinji Kando, Egawa is still one of the most well-known and prolific Pokémon card artists. This freelance illustrator has provided drawings for dozens of cards across the TCG and Pocket, and their highly detailed/textured artwork appears on several expensive rare Pokémon cards from the modern era of the game.

For example, for Crown Zenith they drew SIRs for Arceus VSTAR and Giratina VSTAR, two of the top cards from this set, with price tags of $140 and $230 respectively. They also created the memorable terastal Charizard from Obsidian Flames and its dark, shiny counterpart from Paldean Fates.

That last card is actually Egawa's most expensive. With copies selling right now for $275, it would be the most pricey Paldean Fates Pokémon card, if that wasn't also the set where we got the ridiculous Bubble Mew.

You can't put a price tag on this Zoroark card, however, because - unless you print out the image yourself or send it to a proxy maker - it's digital only.

Pulsing Aura is a return to form for the Pokémon Pocket app in terms of art quality. There are a ton of full arts with 23 two-star cards and 24 one-stars. And none of them use repeated art - something that's recently caused some backlash in the Pocket community.

Also, guess who gets an immersive art card, alongside Mega Lucario? Yes, that's right. It's Sobble, of course!