The tragic TTRPG about heroes failing to save the world deserves your attention

Many tabletop RPGs thrive on being power fantasies. You can unwind and be someone else, preferably someone with the ability to smite undead with divine light. Everyone knows that no matter the struggle, the heroes always win in the end. At least, that's how usually it goes. But what happens when even the most powerful party of heroes, at the very last second, fails to save the world?

That is the question that drives this somber fantasy TTRPG.

Prequel is a game about heroic sacrifice designed for 4 to 5 players. The premise relies not on any concrete lore, but classic archetypes found in fantasy epics. Hero characters have an Origin and a Calling, which dictates their playstyle and motivation instead of the typical DnD classes. Meanwhile, one player becomes the Evil, the ultimate boss who will, inevitably, defeat the party in spectacular fashion.

Already, the system has such a vibe to me. Think of how many TTRPGs you've played. How many notes have you picked up from previous adventurers, detailing their doomed crawl into a dungeon? How many statues of legends gone by have slowly crumbled to dust? How many characters of your own have died never reaching their ultimate goal?

This game brilliantly uses that premise as the emotional foundation for storytelling. You care about these characters that you know are doomed to die. Though vastly different in mechanics, it does remind me of the best horror tabletop RPGs such as Ten Candles. The inevitable end does not mean the journey cannot mean something. The party may not win, but they pave the way for future generations to end the Evil once and for all.

This is one of those TTRPGs that I honestly feel would fit so good when paired with other systems as a one-shot. Since it's told through flashbacks and narrative milestones, it's an immersive form of exposition for an existing campaign. It's certainly more hands-on than picking up a dusty old tome.

You can pick up Prequel on the official website here.

If you're looking for some companions at the end of the world, the Wargamer Discord may just be your next party.