Kiki's Delivery Service inspired this TTRPG about a magical girl cafe

Coffee and TTRPGs just go so well together. There's a reason board game cafes are such a lucrative third space for nerds around the world. Few things are comfier than being with friends as they sip on sugary drinks while dice clatters across the tabletop. The only thing that could make things better is ending up in one of the happier Studio Ghibli movies.

In that case, Pumpkin Spice is just the magical sweet spot every TTRPG fan should look out for.

Pumpkin Spice is an urban fantasy TTRPG that follows a coven of witches tasked with strengthening their Fount of Magic. To do so, they must brew magical drinks that can bring out the best in their cafe patrons. The gameplay loop has players jumping between running the shop, crafting drinks, and other wholesome slice-of-life activities. In tandem with the art, Pumpkin Spice is bound to be one of the coziest tabletop RPGs you'll ever play.

The primary rolls for Pumpkin Spice are through Essence Dice, a set of D6s that map out how every activity will go. In line with the cozy vibes, it's not a crunch-heavy game, with an emphasis on narrative rather than stats to progress the game. Helping along players' imaginations are the gorgeous illustrations by SimzArt. They seamlessly blend classical witch chic with the modern fashion sensibilities of a 21st century adult. The soft colors and homy settings also keep the vibes warm as a simmering cauldron.

Inspirations for Pumpkin Spice include the film Kiki's Delivery Service, the novel Legends & Lattes, and the video game Coffee Talk. The connective tissue between all these works is the beauty of mundane moments. Even in a world full of the fantastical, humans still crave for those little moments. Whether that's a sip of something strong or a chat with someone lovely, Pumpkin Spice promises to evoke those feelings in its players.

Sign up for the Backerkit campaign for Pumpkin Spice here.

