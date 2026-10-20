Bizarre WW1 wargame starring anteaters in trenches gets a brand new starter set

Quar: Clash of Rhyfles, the skirmish wargame inspired by a child's loredump, and featuring WW1-style combat between bizarre anteater-lizard creatures, has had a major facelift, as publisher Wargames Atlantic has just released a brand new starter set.

The redesigned box features the Royalist Creevish fighting the nomadic Western Arnyarans, with models for 12 infantrymen apiece, plus plenty of setting-agnostic terrain. The old beginner box was getting very hard to get hold of, so this new release, which launched Friday, October 16, is going to do wonders for making the title more accessible.

Featuring deep lore incongruous to its strange and cute models, Quar is a casual 'beer and pretzels' style skirmish game with lots of chaos and room for customization. With its narrative focus and particular whimsical-yet-gritty aesthetic, it has something in common with indie darling Turnip28, though of course one major difference is the existence of an official line of models.

The game features a 'pluck' resource system which you can spend to tweak outcomes, and an interesting action system where you don't know at the beginning of each turn how many moves you're going to be able to make. This adds an extra layer of uncertainty to proceedings.

The starter set is retailing for $99.95/£89.95 from Atlantic Games' website. It contains sprues for 12 figures per side (24 in total), the full rulebook, cheat sheets, tokens, dice, market and barricades terrain, and unit cards.

Wargames Atlantic promises more model kits for each of the factions in this box in 2027, along with the freedom-fighting Partisans. Hopefully we can see some vehicles, I want tractors dammit! It's also debuting a whole new mode of play for the game next year, with mass battles - upgrading the skirmish level gameplay into something on a bigger scale.