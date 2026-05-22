Behind-the-scenes production pics of 6: Siege board game turn out to be A.I. fakes - publisher Steamforged blames printers

This Friday, 6 Siege: The Board Game publisher Steamforged suddenly found itself with some 'splaining to do, as fans pointed out that behind-the-scenes photos posted to the upcoming game's Gamefound page on May 21, 2026 appear to be AI-generated.

The pictures, posted as part of a production update to show that "printing is well and truly underway" seem to depict various components at different stages of completion, in particular showing off the game's map boards.

However, fans on social media were quick to draw attention to nonsense signage, inconsistent lighting fixtures and lettering, and other telltale markers that pointed to the use of A.I. The most telling discrepancy is an image showing one batch of boards several times larger than another. As a Reddit user, u/Orbidsku, wryly put it: "AFAIK there is no travel version of the game".

With 6 Siege in late-stage production, and expected to reach pledgers beginning from July this year, Steamforged CEO and co-founder Rich Loxam tells Wargamer "we absolutely understand why our backers are concerned and we wholeheartedly share their concern".

He explained that the images were provided by Steamforged's manufacturing partner, which itself received them from a subcontractor, and that he is "extremely disappointed, frustrated, and unhappy" with the situation. The company is now working to obtain accurate production photos that can be sent out to the community.

Loxam also pointed to previously shared photos of piles of 6: Siege miniatures and miniature parts as evidence that production is indeed underway.

Here's the CEO's statement in full:

"The images shared in the update were supplied to us by our manufacturing partner from their printing supplier through the very same process we've relied on, without issue, for 6: Siege and other campaigns hundreds of times over the last 10 years.

We are extremely disappointed, frustrated, and unhappy to now find those images appear to have been edited using AI. This is something we were not told, do not condone, and would never have approved. We absolutely understand why our backers are concerned and we wholeheartedly share their concern. It is unacceptable. We take this extremely seriously.

Production of 6: Siege - The Board Game is underway, as demonstrated by the production photos previously shared with our community, and we're working to get further accurate print production photos to our community as fast as possible."

6: Siege The Board Game turns Rainbow Six Siege's tactical FPS into a miniature skirmish game. It was originally a project by Mythic Games, which went bankrupt in late 2025, after several years of financial trouble.

This reprint, handled by Steamforged, includes the core game and several expansions. It is a Gamefound-exclusive product, meaning it will not be headed to retail after the Gamefound preorders are fulfilled.

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