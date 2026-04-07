Play a post-apocalyptic corgi knight in this budget TTRPG bundle, now 87% off

Realms of Pugmire is unlike anything else in the fantasy TTRPG realm. Set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy setting where the age of man has come to an end, Realms of Pugmire sees animals inherit the world, uplifted with tools and language. What's more, thanks to an impressive bundle on Fanatical, you can grab the Pugmire core book alongside a litter of 20 other titles for just $14.99 / £13.49, down from the typical value of $122.81 / £89.98.

Among the 21 PDFs in the bundle are the Monarchies of Mau core rulebook and supplementary adventure books, which, you guessed it, allow you to play as feline heroes - perfect, if you're more of a cat person.

There are two other tiers available if you're looking for a lower price point. For $5.99 / £5.39, you can get your hands on the tier two bundle, which includes seven products, including the Pugmire core book and a charming guide to creating your own adventures, fittingly called Buried Bones.

For a mere $1.00 / £0.90, you can dip your toe into Pugmire. This tier one bundle will only net you a pair of jumpstart adventures and a character sheet, but it's perfect for anyone curious about the system who might be on a tight budget.

Though Pugmire borrows from D&D and many other of the best tabletop RPGs, the title offers a surprisingly deep setting that, while welcoming to younger players, is still easily capable of maintaining dark-fantasy grit.

Even Pugmire's central religion, the Code of Man, is centered around being a Good Dog. Here, Pugmire combines a sense of genuine religious weight with a genuinely whimsical concept. This spirit runs through the entire game, giving Pugmire a distinctive flavor that's far harder to come by in games of D&D or Pathfinder.

Pugmire is utterly unafraid to be itself - a quality that's rare and precious in the TTRPG world.

Want to release the hounds? Find your pack at the Wargamer Discord.