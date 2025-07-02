This gorgeous photography board game is 33% off right now at Amazon

Redwood, a stunning board game that's all about taking aesthetically pleasing nature photos, has a delightful discount on Amazon US right now. The $40 tabletop title from Sit Down Games is currently 33% off with an on-sale price of $26.80. If thoughtful games of careful placement and a soothing nature theme are your idea of a great night in, then now might be the right time to invest in Redwood.

Redwood is pretty unique, as it's as much of a puzzle as it is a board game. Each round, a player selects a movement template, which decides the route they take across the board, and a lens template, which dictates what part of the environment they can capture with their camera. The position of animals and other photographers further limits your movement, so setting up the perfect shot is always an intriguing challenge.

You're looking to position yourself so that plenty of animals, plants, and trees are within your line of sight. The more flora and fauna that fit fully in-frame, the more you can score, particularly if your subjects also fulfill the round's extra objectives. Leaving too much empty space in the environment of a shot also leads to point deductions, so it pays to have plenty to photograph.

Players only get one turn and one photograph per round, with just five rounds before final scoring begins. Every decision counts, from how much light is in your snaps to whether you can nab bonuses by photographing the same biomes repeatedly. This might cause analysis paralysis in some players, but others will revel in the make-or-break puzzle that Redwood presents.

Redwood is designed for one to four players, with games taking between 45 and 60 minutes. As far as strategy board games go, this is low on complexity. The publishers say it's suitable for gamers aged 10 and up, so it's also a suitable family board game.

