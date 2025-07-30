Riftbound preorders loom, but Riot claims copies will sell out fast

Preorders for Riot Games' brand spanking new TCG are opening up for its English audience next week. On August 4, you'll be able to purchase Riftbound preorders from Riot Games' Merch Store. But the company warns that these preorders will have a limited supply and demand is expected to be high. "Basically, they'll sell out quickly," claims a press release.

Given that Riftbound is a TCG and based on a very popular IP, we're obviously worried about scalpers, but Riot seems to have some measures in place to combat them.

You'll need a Riot ID to make preorders and you can only buy a certain amount of product. Although that said, you can come away with quite a haul. Here's the maximum amount of product you can order from the same ID:

● 2 Origins Booster Boxes

● 3 Origins: Proving Grounds

● 3 Origins: Jinx Champion Decks

● 3 Origins: Viktor Champion Decks

● 3 Origins: Lee Sin Champion Decks

So yeah, you can get a lot of Riftbound cards in one go if you're looking to splash some cash, but the buying experience could easily be a nightmare.

Preorders for the premium Arcane-themed box sets are expected at a later date near the end of August.

We also have a firm date for Riftbound: Origins global release. We previously knew it was coming in October, but now we know that'll be on the very last day of the month, October 31.

On release day, you'll be able to find the cards in local game stores across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and Oceania.

Riot Games says it's committed to making Riftbound as accessible as possible and will be monitoring demand to see if additional print runs are needed. It's also looking at bringing the game to new markets, but has made no firm promises.

Check out my first impressions feature if you're interested in learning more about how Riftbound feels to play. The game shares plenty of similarities to Magic: The Gathering, but has a fair few quirks that set it apart.

Preorders will open on August 4, 9AM PT. Riot Games' store is the place to find them.

If you're interested in talking about Riftbound, come join the conversation in the Wargamer Discord. We can also expand your tabletop horizons and show you the best board games and RPGs.