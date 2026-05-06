2026 is the first full year of Riftbound TCG, and we've got four new Riftbound sets coming out, each one expanding the game significantly with new mechanics to master, and new champions and legends to build decks around.

Below, you'll find the full 2026 Riftbound roadmap, along with an overview of each set scheduled for release this year.

Riftbound release schedule 2026:

Upcoming sets

Unleashed - May 8, 2026

'Power strikes from the shadows' is the unifying theme of Riftbound's third set, which introduces a new mechanic named Ambush that lets units be played directly to battlefields.

Unleashed is all about the everchanging, always growing jungle and includes new ways for your cards to upgrade over time. A new XP resource can be gathered by cards with the Hunt keyword, then spent on useful abilities or saved to power up cards with Levels.

Some of the most exciting cards from this set can affect battlefields. For instance, there's a Baron Nashor champion that adds an extra battlefield to the game, and an Ivern legend that transforms them into critter-boosting Brush.

Nashor is also the first example of a brand new Riftbound rarity - 'Ultimate' cards that are even harder to find.

Starter decks for this set feature Vi and Vex.

Vendetta - July 31, 2026

Riftbound's third set is smaller in size than those that have come before, with 166 total cards (down from 221 in Spiritforged) and nine new legends instead of 12.

From box art we know this set features Akali, Mel, and Ambessa, and as the name suggests, Vendetta looks to focus on character rivalries in League of Legends lore, and overnumbered cards in this set can form a cohesive scene when placed next their rival (Jinx and Vi, Jayce and Victor).

A new 'showdown deck' product, possibly replacing the starter decks, features two precons starring Shen vs Zed, plus a couple of boosters.

This is expected to be the set where Riot Games closes the gap between the Chinese edition of the game and the rest of the world, meaning everyone gets to enjoy the new cards at the same time.

Radiance - October 23, 2026

The final Rifbound set of the year, Radiance, is still fairly mysterious. We know the showdown box for this set features Seraphine and Evelynn - and there are hints it's K/DA themed, and we know Ekko is coming in this one, but that's all the concrete details we have, besides a release date.

Released sets

Spiritforged - February 13, 2026

Equal parts mystical and mechanical, Spiritforged was themed around the Ionia Spirit Blossom event, with the set's most sought-after cards featuring spiritual Spirit Blossom skins of champions like Ahri and Irelia.

But it wasn't just about cherry blossom and the color pink, Spiritforged also had a mech tribal theme, and it introduced some new basic mechanics like equipment - a type of gear that can power up units - and gold - a token gear that provides temporary resources.

The set also included new champion decks for Rumble and Fiora.