Riftbound Vendetta reveal: our exclusive preview card Shen, Scourge of Shadows

Riftbound Vendetta, the fourth set of the League of Legends trading card game, releases on July 31, bringing 166 new cards to the game, along with nine new Legends to build a deck around. And one particular shadowy spirit warden is ours to reveal - Shen mains, read on...

Vendetta is all about the rivalries between different champions and characters of Runeterra, and few vendettas are as entrenched in the lore as the adopted-brothers-to-enemies story of Shen and Zed. This pair have their own separate showdown deck product coming to the Riftbound TCG alongside the new boosters, and here for you, right now this second, we've got a Shen preview card to show off!

Shen, Scourge of Shadows is a Calm (green) Champion unit, a Rare that you'll be able to play with the (at time of writing unrevealed) Calm and Order Shen Legend.

The Kinkou leader has reasonable stats, but more interestingly, he's a pretty good draw engine. Whenever you hold a battlefield with Shen, if you have exactly one friendly unit on the same battlefield, you get to draw a card. Of course, that's pretty easy to disrupt, but it's also not hard to set up, and I imagine a Shen, Scourge of Shadows will be able to draw you quite a few cards throughout the course of a game.

This ability, of course, reflects Shen's powers of teamwork in League of Legends, particularly his ultimate, which protects another champion and allows him to teleport beside them.

Shen already has an Order (yellow) Champion from Riftbound Origins, Shen, Kinkou. Which one you're more likely to want to play is going to depend on the Legend card that we've not yet seen. Of course, there might also be a more powerful Shen card arriving in this spoiler season.

As well as the regular version, there's also a harder-to-find alternate art version of this card. Sadly it doesn't have new artwork, it's the preexisting splash art for Three Honors Shen.

Vendetta releases on July 31, and we're excited to see what sort of new gameplay it enables. If you're cooking up your deck plans for the set release, and/or have a take on our shady new Shen, come join the free Wargamer Discord community and let us know!