Riftbound Vendetta reveal: our exclusive preview card Shen, Scourge of Shadows

Check out this Riftbound Vendetta preview card, only on Wargamer - meet the brand new Shen!

Riftbound League of Legends Trading Card Game Vendetta Shen Scourge of Shadows card exclusive preview - Riot images showing Shen's card art, holding a pixelated version of the new card
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Riftbound Vendetta, the fourth set of the League of Legends trading card game, releases on July 31, bringing 166 new cards to the game, along with nine new Legends to build a deck around. And one particular shadowy spirit warden is ours to reveal - Shen mains, read on...

Vendetta is all about the rivalries between different champions and characters of Runeterra, and few vendettas are as entrenched in the lore as the adopted-brothers-to-enemies story of Shen and Zed. This pair have their own separate showdown deck product coming to the Riftbound TCG alongside the new boosters, and here for you, right now this second, we've got a Shen preview card to show off!

Shen, Scourge of Shadows is a Calm (green) Champion unit, a Rare that you'll be able to play with the (at time of writing unrevealed) Calm and Order Shen Legend.

Riftbound League of Legends Trading Card Game Vendetta Shen Scourge of Shadows card exclusive preview - Riot images showing the 42 card variant for Shen Scourge of Shadows

The Kinkou leader has reasonable stats, but more interestingly, he's a pretty good draw engine. Whenever you hold a battlefield with Shen, if you have exactly one friendly unit on the same battlefield, you get to draw a card. Of course, that's pretty easy to disrupt, but it's also not hard to set up, and I imagine a Shen, Scourge of Shadows will be able to draw you quite a few cards throughout the course of a game.

This ability, of course, reflects Shen's powers of teamwork in League of Legends, particularly his ultimate, which protects another champion and allows him to teleport beside them.

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Shen already has an Order (yellow) Champion from Riftbound Origins, Shen, Kinkou. Which one you're more likely to want to play is going to depend on the Legend card that we've not yet seen. Of course, there might also be a more powerful Shen card arriving in this spoiler season.

Riftbound League of Legends Trading Card Game Vendetta Shen Scourge of Shadows card exclusive preview - Riot images showing the 42a card variant for Shen Scourge of Shadows

As well as the regular version, there's also a harder-to-find alternate art version of this card. Sadly it doesn't have new artwork, it's the preexisting splash art for Three Honors Shen.

Vendetta releases on July 31, and we're excited to see what sort of new gameplay it enables. If you're cooking up your deck plans for the set release, and/or have a take on our shady new Shen, come join the free Wargamer Discord community and let us know!

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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