Replay endless DnD-style dungeons in this roguelike TTRPG inspired by Hades

Tabletop RPGs and video games have entered this strange cycle of adapting each other. Though the earliest RPGs definitively took their mechanics from pen-and-paper, many modern tabletop titles say the reverse. Just look at how many gritty OSR titles draw from Dark Souls. It's awesome to see mechanics transform between mediums, and this upcoming TTRPG is the perfect example.

Roguelike TTRPG aims to bring the chaos and fun of roguelite video games such as Hades and Binding of Isaac to the tabletop. There's a recursive enjoyment in seeing a TTRPG about roguelikes given the namesake. The OG Rogue (1980) had Dungeons and Dragons among its inspirations. The iconic "dungeon crawl" arguably started with Rogue, and laid the groundwork for roguelike's emphasis on procedural gameplay. But instead of DnD classes determining playstyle, Rogue thrived on building your play style as you progressed.

That philosophy lies at the center of Roguelike TTRPG. Everything goes quick, from character creation to the adventures themselves. Do not be surprised if that "quick adventure" is due to an untimely demise. Fortunately, death means strength in a roguelike. Every failure means more items, stats and knowledge than what you had before. If you want an overview of Roguelike's system, check out the free quickstart here.

As far as aesthetics go, the game is a love letter to every roguelite under the sun. Each self-contained adventure comes in the form of "cartridges," each set in classic video game locales. Tomb of Time draws from Tomb Raider, Draconic Descent from D&D, and Blazing Hearts from Hades. The pixel art, crafted by over a dozen artists, adds an undeniably retro vibe to the tabletop game.

And if none of the cartridges fit your fancy, you can create your own. The Dungeon Workshop allows players to craft their own worlds and items using a generic version of the game's system. As far as translating a decidedly video game genre to the tabletop, Roguelike TTRPG does a fantastic job.

You can back Roguelike TTRPG on Kickstarter here.

If you want to stay updated on more traditional dungeons, keep a close eye on the DnD release schedule guide. For more tabletop fun times, the Wargamer Discord community is eager to welcome you.