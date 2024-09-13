Roll20 is giving away $118 free content with the DnD 2024 rulebooks

If you buy the DnD 2024 books on Roll20 this weekend, you get more than one hundred bucks of extra content. Order the D&D 2024 Core Rulebook Bundle between September 13-17, and you’ll unlock $118 in books, maps, and other goodies on the virtual tabletop.

For the last four weeks, Roll20 has been offering the Monster Manual Expanded and a rotating list of freebies to customers who preordered the upcoming DnD books. Now, as the promotion comes to an end, they’ve upped the ante, giving away every single one of the preorder bonuses if you buy from them over the next few days.

What free stuff do you get? We’re glad you asked – here’s the full list:

Monster Manual Expanded by Dragonix – Over 470 new monsters from the Thesselhydra to Dire Weretiger, with 350 illustrations for your battlemap tokens.

Into the Wilds – Forests & Villages by Tom Cartos – 18 DnD maps that can work with any game – providing rural locales to fight in like crossroads, caves, campsites, and chapels.

Mordenkainen's Tome of Marvelous Magic by M.T. Black – 200 5e magic items that you can hand out to your players as a well-deserved reward for careful dungeoneering.

Baldur's Gate: The Fall of Elturel by Anthony Joyce Rivera: Descent into Avernus is one of the best published DnD campaigns, but it could use a better intro. This 2-hour adventure provides it.

Forgotten Adventures Tokens Bundle 14 by Forgotten Adventures – Rather than restricting you to a little circle with a picture of a DnD monster, this pack features a proper top-down version of 600 creatures, from farmland animals to enormous beasts.

Exploring Eberron by Keith Baker – A bunch of extra Eberron content from the creator of this DnD setting, including new subclasses, a gnoll race, and more.

Don’t worry if you were an early bird: you’re still getting your worms. Those who preordered in earlier weeks aren’t getting screwed over by this deal. It’s applied retroactively, so everyone who bought the bundle before September 13 will soon find a bunch of extra free stuff on their account.

To access this bonus content, you have to buy the D&D 2024 Core Rulebook Bundle, which costs $89.97. Along with all your free stuff, you’ll get the first core rulebook on September 17, as that’s when the Player’s Handbook comes out.

Check out our DnD 2024 Player’s Handbook review to see what we thought of the upcoming book. And for more guides to the most popular roleplaying game, check out our DnD class and DnD race guides.