Grab 106 GM-less indie TTRPG books for only $20 this weekend only

Tabletop RPGs often live and die by their GMs. Apologies to my fellow eternal GMs out there for the pressure, but it's true. While it's tough to lose a player or two during a session, most TTRPGs simply cannot exist without a GM. If they don't show up for a session, then that's an automatic cancellation. In such emergencies, it's good to have options, and that's what this bundle offers.

The GM-less Games Bundle from RPG Trader offers 106 awesome GM-less TTRPGs from just as many creators. Whether you're killing time during DnD release schedule gaps or craving new experiences, the bundle is fantastic for every kind of player. RPG Trader specializes in indie titles, so it's a guaranteed marathon of ideas you won't see from the corporate tabletop companies.

As an example of the quality in this bundle, Ithaca in the Cards is a timely recommendation. Inspired by Homer's epic The Odyssey, the blackjack-driven narrative game tells the story of unfortunate travelers desperate to reach home. Rather than the dice-based competence of DnD classes, the mechanics are literally up to the cards, each draw representing trials the travelers face. I highlight Ithaca in the cards not simply because of Nolan's box office presence.

The mechanics of Ithaca already showcase what makes GM-less games so fun to explore. As a substitute for the narrator, the playing cards act as the storyteller. The adventure quite literally stacks the cards against you, while still being a perfectly enjoyable experience at any table due to the ease of materials needed. No crunchy mathematics or character builds to worry about, just a set of playing cards, some pen and paper, and the theater of the mind.

I also highly recommend the following TTRPGs from the bundle.

CHVLR, an angsty mecha-themed journaling TTRPG

The World We Left Behind, an atmospheric sci-fi TTRPG set on a ruined planet

The Ghosts in the Walls, a solo horror RPG of isolation

Yearn, a slow burn romance game for couples

Baron Munchausen, a storytelling RPG of tall tales

The GM-less Games Bundle will be available until Tuesday, July 21 2026, so if any of these games interest you at all, act fast!

If you're looking for players for these GM-less TTRPGs, you can look for them over at the Wargamer Discord.