Get 20 books for one of DnD’s best rivals for less than a dollar each

You can get 20 digital rulebooks, adventures, and supplements for RuneQuest, one of the longest running fantasy RPGs in the world after Dungeons and Dragons, for just $18 (£14.34) in a great value Humble Bundle. The ‘RuneQuest: Roleplaying in Glorantha Encore’ bundle has all the books you need to play the game, and even comes with a 15% discount coupon for publisher Chaosium’s online store.

RuneQuest was released in 1978, the same year as Dungeons and Dragons Advanced Edition. It is set in the world of Glorantha, a detailed fantasy realm roughly equivalent in technology and society to bronze age earth, with varied cultures each overseen by a pantheon of gods that are a living part of the world.

If you buy the RuneQuest Humble Bundle at the $18 level, you’ll get the following books and supplements:

RuneQuest – Roleplaying in Glorantha Core Rules

Starter Set (quick start)

Broken Tower (quick start adventure)

Gamemaster Screen Pack (accessory)

Glorantha Bestiary (monster manual)

Weapons & Equipment (supplement)

The Red Book of Magic (supplement)

Cults of RuneQuest: Mythology (supplement)

Cults of RuneQuest: The Prosopaedia (supplement)

Cults of RuneQuest: The Lightbringers (supplement)

Cults of RuneQuest: The Earth Goddesses (supplement)

The Smoking Ruin & Other Stories (adventures)

The Pegasus Plateau & Other Stories (adventures)

King of Sartar (fiction)

The Guide to Glorantha, volume 1 (encyclopedia)

The Guide to Glorantha, volume 2 (encyclopedia)

Argan Argar Atlas (world map book)

The Glorantha Sourcebook (supplement)

The RuneQuest Coloring Book (accessory)

Meints Index to Glorantha (accessory)

15% discount at Chaosium.com

The bundle is available via Humble Bundle until 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Saturday March 15.

Just listing these books doesn’t really capture quite how much stuff there is in this deal. The two volumes of the Guide to Glorantha alone have a total of 800 pages, while the Argan Argar Atlas depicts the entire world of Glorantha with 120 full color maps.

The focus really is on the world of Glorantha itself. So whereas most DnD bundles are bulked out with new DnD races and DnD classes, this one is jam packed with lore.

That reflects the focus of the game: the player characters aren’t superheroes, they’re real residents of a fantastical world with unique and alien cultures and profound relationships to distinctive gods. Hence why there are four whole supplements dedicated just to the mythology of Glorantha and the cults devoted to the many gods!

If you’re at all interested in fantasy worldbuilding, and particularly if you’re looking for a new adventure while you wait for the next campaign to hit the DnD release schedule, this is worth a look. The whole digital bundle costs less than a single DnD book!

If you fancy something equally different from regular DnD but far, far smaller, check out It’s What My Character Would Do, a new indie RPG all about playing as just the worst RPG players you can think of. You know the type!