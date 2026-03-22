This queer TTRPG takes you on a heartwarming fantasy road trip

Tabletop RPGs may be popular now, but for the longest time, it was the refuge of the outcast. Arguably, there are still many people who see TTRPGs as an escape, and it's a valid feeling. With how upsetting life can be at times, there's comfort in spending your days with friends, playing your favorite TTRPG. There's a reason the comfy genre has gotten more popular lately.

And this upcoming TTRPG is cozy fantasy at its finest.

Runeway is a fantasy TTRPG that takes players on a journey across the weird world of, well, Weyrd. Unlike other fantasy TTRPGs, which focus on taking down the big bad and saving the world, Runeway focuses on the self. Players strengthen their bonds through fun adventures in surreal setpieces. Don't expect any of the combat-focused DnD classes to pop up here.

But neither should you get reckless, because these breathtaking locales still hold certain dangers. Sunken cities, boiling deserts, and abandoned research facilities have plenty of risks. Even so, your crew's use of magic, be it artificial or natural, can overcome any obstacle. Maybe a few explosions, but what's life without a few booms? Think the best DnD oneshots 5e minus the whole dying thing.

Mechanically, the game runs on a unique rune-based system. Each rune, inscribed with the Futhark runic alphabet, must be rolled to unlock major Seals encountered on your adventures. If you have special traits however, such as a Peculiarity or Magical Tool, you can use that in place of runes. It takes some getting used to, but it's surprisingly light for all the "crunch" you read in the rulebook.

Speaking of which, Mana Project Studio has provided the Runeway Quickstart for free on DriveThruRPG here.

That said, the draw for me is honestly the beautiful artwork. Every character is full of life and personality and undeniably queer. The diversity of designs hinted as much, and the monster girls snuggling confirmed it. Pair that with the game's more relaxed pace, and it's the perfect RPG to introduce to queer friends.

You can back Runeway on Kickstarter here.

Cozy up with the folks over at the Wargamer Discord and find your next tabletop friends!