This horror TTRPG blends Slavic folklore with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Given there was once a time when some parents unironically believed tabletop RPGs were tools of devilry, the overlap with horror shouldn't be surprising. Some tabletop RPGs even leaned into that, exploring heavy themes and topics within a narrative system. From Call of Cthulhu to Vampire: The Masquerade, there's no shortage of terrifying tabletop experiences. Personally, I've always loved the horror TTRPGs that dove deep into the player characters, and how they ended up in such a terrifying situation.

This upcoming dark fantasy TTRPG about memory explores that kind of horror masterfully.

Rusalka: A Slavic Folklore Storytelling Game by NessunDove describes itself as a "tragic fairy tale." Folklore has inspired many DnD races, and I love seeing Rusalka's take on the eponymous spirits In this TTRPG, the rusalka dance around the edges of enchanted pools as moonlight glimmers over their watery graves. Mortals approach these forbidden places, with a hope for answers to their plights in life. The rusalka are more than happy to grant them gifts. In truth, these gifts are anything but benevolent.

The game can be played solo, with a group, or even among your favorite couples board games on date night. Players take on the roles of mortals and rusalka. In a twisted dynamic, the player must confess their deepest wish as a mortal, then find a way to use the mortal's exact words against them. With each twisted wish, the rusalka remember a little more about who they once were. Unfortunately, it leaves them wanting for a life they can never go back to. The wishes and twists are in the form of beautifully illustrated cards, and players "work" together to tell the tragedy of these forsaken souls.

What drew me to Rusalka was its focus on the tragic lives of the siren-like spirits. They too are victims of some dark past, for a Rusalka can only be "born" from death. Each wish they grant gives them a momentary glimpse into their past lives. Everything they do, on some level, is yearning for memories lost to the tides of time. Regret is a constant motif throughout the game, and fighting against fate to hold onto whatever shreds of the person you once were remain.

You can support Rusalka on Backerkit and check out a free demo on itch.io.

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