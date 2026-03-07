This aeronautical TTRPG lets you fly through a Ghibli-inspired world

Be it the complexities of quantum physics or the humble tabletop RPG, all stand on the shoulders of giants. One of the reasons I love tabletop RPGs is how beautifully it blends different influences from a plethora of styles. Yet if these influences are giants, then one creative force is colossal. Studio Ghibli and TTRPG go together like bacon and eggs, as the dozens of indie campaigns have proved. And this upcoming aeronautical adventure is no different.

Rust Wings by "watt" is a Ghibli-inspired fantasy tabletop roleplaying game about teenage treasure hunters in an abandoned city. What makes this particular Ghibli-like (I should coin that term) appealing is the choice of which Ghibli works it takes inspiration from. Instead of cozy settings like My Neighbor Totoro and Ponyo, Rust Wings is an ode to Castle in the Sky and Porco Rosso.

The setting of Tower Island is a sprawl of abandoned skyscrapers and rusted vehicles. Meanwhile, you are an adventurer desperately holding on to youth, as authoritarian forces seek to forcefully draft you into military services. Add to that a historical war with robots and crews of swashbuckling sky pirates, and you're set for a bittersweet yet action-packed adventure.

I adore how much emphasis is placed on the themes of Ghibli works rather than just the aesthetics. The creative team's passion shows, and the focus on narrative resonance gives me hope about the game pulling off the Ghibli vibes correctly.

As for mechanics, the game is surprisingly tactile. Compatible with the Ennie-award winning Mausritter system, Rust Wings focuses on exploration. The innovative movement system encourages the use of 3-D space, either through the spiral-bound mapbook or a smattering of wooden blocks across the 2-D map.

And of course, it can't be Castle in the Sky without flight mechanics. Take-off and landing scenes are told through what planes you ride, what threats linger in the sky, and your adorable robot mascot. Just because it's one of the grittier Ghibli-likes doesn't mean you can't enjoy some cuteness.

You can back Rust Wings on Kickstarter here until April 1, 2026. Until then, fly the skies with the crew over on the Wargamer Discord community!