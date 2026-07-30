The new Satisfactory board game drops a key feature from the videogame - and that's a great sign

The huge factory optimization game will lose an entire spatial dimension when it gets shrunk down into board game form.

A photo montage for Satisfactory: The Board Game, featuring key art of a space worker, the game's title, and red meeples on a hex map of a planet
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Board games Satisfactory: The Board Game 
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Satisfactory, the sprawling 3D factory optimization videogame, is getting turned into a decidedly more compact board game, thanks to a new Gamefound campaign launching later this year. One to four players will race to be the first to complete an all-important space elevator while extracting resources from an alien world, and compete to earn the coveted title of 'Employee of the Month'.

The video trailer shows off some of the components and hints at mechanics. The world is divided into hexes which contain different terrains and offer different resources or perhaps penalties. Each payer's worker meeple will traverse this environment spreading industrial productivity and factories as they go.

There's a separate series of tracks that represent your supply chain with colored cubes - exactly how they work isn't clear, but the tracks they sit on are little production lines, which is very cute. And there are new technology cards to research, though again, the close-up shots in the trailer video don't give us much indication how they'll work.

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The new board game leaves one major element of the videogame in cyberspace: the third dimension. Constructing the towering 3D supply lines from the videogame would need expensive components and complex rules, so I think this is actually a very sign for this adaptation.

One reason videogame adaptations don't always make for the best board games is that, often, the designers try to cram all of the videogame features into the board game, regardless of how much they contribute to the gameplay. This only really works when the videogame itself is practically a board game, as in titles like Slay the Spire or Dorfromantik.

Satisfactory: The Board Game is being published by Mood Publishing, who have a track record for adapting videogames onto the tabletop. Their previous titles include Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic, and an as yet unfulfilled Gamefound campaign for Hitman. Their two released games reviewed well, though we haven't tested them.

Are you a Satisfactory fan - if so, what do you want to see in the board game? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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