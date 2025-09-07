This savage DnD alternative TTRPG is on a massive September sale!

When Dungeons and Dragons players start exploring the wider world of tabletop RPGs, one of the easiest pitfalls is looking simply at the setting. While you do want to ultimately play in a cool fantasy setting, the actual system matters just as much. Sometimes, it might be too many new rules to comfortably learn for your first time outside the Forgotten Realms bubble. Savage Worlds Adventure Edition is the perfect system for your DnD alternative debut.

DriveThruRPG is hosting a sale throughout the first half of September for the Savage Worlds family of games. Fans of DnD books will find that Savage Worlds is no sleeper when it comes to a vast library. And these books give Savage Worlds a very fun and diverse appeal. From roaming the weird wild west to solving supernatural crimes, the SWADE system (as fans call it) is the perfect host.

The biggest draw for me as a perpetual GM is the modular ruleset. With options galore, I can make my campaigns run however I want without feeling limited by the RAW rulebook. Players also get a lot of customization to play with, making it a very creative tabletop experience. Fun flourishes like the Hindrance mechanic (which punishes your character's flaws) are also hilarious story spawners.

For a crash course on the unique appeal of Savage Worlds, I highly recommend checking out Deadlands: The Weird West for $11.99. In this alternate history TTRPG, the Civil War was won not just with bullets and bonds, but supernatural intervention. Fans of Red Dead Redemption's Undead Nightmare will feel right at home playing this weird west setting.

If you're deadset on something more high fantasy, then Pathfinder for $14.99 also has a special SWADE ruleset. Pathfinder's fascinating history with 3e and 3.5e are great and all, but there's a strange appeal in SWADE-ing things up. The familiar aesthetics giving way to new mechanics are a fun way to explore a new system.

Here are some other standouts from the Savage September Sale.

SWADE Horror Companion - $11.99

The Secret World - Core Edition - $12.00

Vermillium - $11.99

Pinebox Middle School - $11.99

Starbreaker - Saints and Synners - $16.00

The Savage September sale on DriveThruRPG ends on September 14, 2024.

