This Savage Worlds TTRPG setting is all about badass space dwarves

One of the primary strengths of the Savage Worlds tabletop RPG is just how well its rules blend with any setting. Just take a look at how the ever-popular D&D 5e tends to struggle outside of its combat-heavy system. Meanwhile, Savage Worlds is a chameleon of a system, be it bar room brawls or introspective slow burns. Seriously, one glance at just how many settings use the Savage Worlds system should show you its versatility.

And this upcoming third-party expansion will bring out that primal urge to dig a hole.

Starbeards is a Savage Worlds setting that follows Dwarven Assault Mining and Neutralization Interception Teams, or rudely acronym'd as DAMNIT for short. Not since the return of that most mercantile of Warhammer 40k factions, the Leagues of Votann, have space dwarves looked this fun. These bearded bruisers are tasked with all manner of dwarf tasks. Naturally, you have the classic mining operations and hunting of priceless artifacts common to dwarf media.

However, the sci-fi setting adds that extra spice to the iconic race's struggles. Adventures on frozen asteroids brimming with strange energies and starfaring pirate cruisers filled with orcs are only some of the fun you can expect in this upcoming expansion. Accompanying these adventures are gorgeous, mortal-made illustrations featuring the dwarves in high-tech yet rugged armor.

Besides the meaty content, there are also cool extras such as a full compliment of VTT assets, an album of beats to mine ore to, and physical prints for minis and maps. All of these will be available via DriveThruRPG upon the campaign's completion. If you haven't tried Savage Worlds before, this setting's lore and adventures are a fantastic starting point.

Space dwarves are just one of those faction twists that I absolutely adore. Deep Rock Galactic, the Leagues of Votann, and the Dwemer from Elder Scrolls (allegedly) certainly vindicate my adoration. Hopefully, Starbeards gets more folks on the cosmic dwarf train.

The Starbeards for Savage Worlds Backerkit campaign ends on February 13, 2026.

