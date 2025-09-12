As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

SCP board game is back for round two - four years after aborted Kickstarter

A board game based on the SCP Foundation setting and lore is coming to Gamefound this weekend - after years of redesign work by the developer.

SCP art showing minis and cards from the new board game
Matt Bassil Avatar

Published:

SCP The Boardgame: Confidential Crisis 

The SCP Foundation is getting a board game, with SCP The Boardgame: Confidential Crisis launching on Gamefound on September 13. This is the second time studio DigDeep has brought this concept to crowdfunding - after cancelling a Kickstarter in 2021.

In this cooperative board game, you'll be managing special agents, upgrading your security clearance, uncovering map tiles, and encountering dangerous monsters in order to complete the objectives of your selected story scenario.

SCP is best known from the video game Containment Breach but it's originally a collaborative fiction writing website, where fans submit articles about supernatural entities captured and held by a shadowy Foundation.

YouTube Thumbnail

As with most related fan works, the SCP board game seems to focus on the very early SCPs, mostly the first 1,000 (there are now more than 8,000 on the SCP Wiki). There's two main reasons why the first series SCPs get all the attention, one being that they include some of the most famous monsters like the 'hard to kill lizard' SCP-682. Later SCP articles also tend to be much more complex - rather than simply being a thing that kills you - which makes them harder to turn into gameable content.

I have to say, as much as I personally have been a big fan of SCP in the past, I'm a little wary of this project. The minis are decent, but otherwise the game's presentation is a pretty mixed bag - even the trailer effects feel quite janky.

YouTube Thumbnail

It doesn't help that the Kickstarter four years ago saw some controversy, with backers accusing the developers of writing fake positive comments. At the time, the studio apologized for making "foolish mistakes" and doing "something horrible wrong".

DigDeep certainly gives the impression of being a young and scrappy team. This Gamefound campaign was actually delayed by months so it could produce prototypes, after initial commenters complained that copies hadn't been sent out to reviewers. I guess the question is, is it young and scrappy with a good game behind it?

We can't answer that question ourselves, but those prototypes did reach content creators, and now at least one lengthy playthrough can be found online.

Come join the conversation in the Wargamer Discord. We can also recommend the very best board games and best strategy board games.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)