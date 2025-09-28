Grab 10 retro DnD alternative books from Shadow of the Weird Wizard for 77% off

Dungeons and Dragons has inspired countless tabletop games, and these TTRPGs often spawn their own cult followings. While there's lots to love about modern DnD, there are certain things that the Forgotten Realms can't capture these days. Shadow of the Weird Wizard is one such TTRPG, and Bundle of Holding has it on a massive discount.

Shadow of the Weird Wizard follows the tale of refugees fleeing war into the bizarre Old Country. Strange sights and vicious fiends populate these lands, yet for the intrepid adventurer, it's lands full of opportunity. Familiar DnD races are here, but with enough changes to make them fascinating. This is actually the third game by Schwalb Entertainment in the "Shadow" engine trilogy, which includes Shadow of the Demon Lord and PunkApocalyptic.

Creator Robert Schwalb's bread and butter is dark fantasy settings with an ample amount of edge. While there's certainly a huge demographic for that (ask any Berserk or Dark Souls fan), Schwalb went for a change with Weird Wizard. While still in a "dark" setting, the actual adventures are more lighthearted and traditionally heroic.

As for the system itself, many fans believe it's an improvement over Shadow of the Demon Lord. Some of the rougher edges have been smoothed out, in favor of quality-of-life changes and refined mechanics. The stories are also more classical DnD vibes, instead of the bleakness present in its edgier brother. But as before, they're best suited for short and sweet games.

At max price, Bundle of Holding offers ten Weird Wizard books worth $115 for only $26. At that price, you have everything you need to run your first Shadow of the Weird Wizard campaign. Plus, these e-books are DRM-free, meaning you can share it across all your devices with ease.

Side note, the bundle's price rises for every new purchase, as per Bundle of Holding's policy. That said, most folks are chill and add in very small amounts, meaning it will stay below $30 for quite a while.

