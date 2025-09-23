Join our Cody Pondsmith AMA, and win a shelf full of Cyberpunk and Witcher RPGs!

Founded in 1985 by the legendary tabletop RPG creator Mike Pondsmith, R. Talsorian Games is one of the world's oldest and most beloved TTRPG publishers. Now, we're proud to announce Mike's son Cody Pondsmith - a noted designer in his own right, as creator of R. Talsorian's Witcher RPG - is joining us live in Discord for an AMA about his brand new game, Shadow Scar! Attend for free, and you could win stacks of digital Cyberpunk and Witcher RPG books worth a combined 150 bucks.

Pondsmith will be with us from 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 4.30pm BST on Thursday, September 25 for a full hour of questions and discussion about Shadow Scar, his other games, and career in RPG design.

Shadow Scar is Cody's 20 year labor of love: a multi-dimensional, multi-setting blitz of Yokai demons and Ninjutsu trained secret agents - and this is your chance to hear all about it from the creator's own mouth. To get involved, all you need to do is join our free Discord community, mark your calendar for Thursday, and come along!



Wargamer - R Talsorian Games Discord Giveaway





To make things even sweeter, thanks to our friends at R. Talsorian, we've got two prize bundles of four digital TTRPG books to give away: a Witcher RPG bundle worth $73, and a Cyberpunk Red bundle worth $85. Each of them includes everything you need to dive fully into the game, including core rules and key expansions to run proper campaigns.

To be in the running for the Witcher bundle, all you gotta do is join our Discord through the competition widget above! Doing extra actions like following Wargamer and R. Talsorian Games on social media will earn you extra entries in the prize draw, too.

The Witcher prize stack includes DriveThruRPG digital copies of:

The Witcher TRPG core book

The Witcher: A Book of Tales

A Witcher's Journal

The Witcher: A Tome of Chaos

If Cyberpunk Red is more your style, to enter the Cyberpunk giveaway you'll need to attend our live AMA and ask a question in chat. So if you join now AND come along to the AMA, you've two chances to win!

Those Cyberpunk Red prizes in full:

Cyberpunk Red core book

Danger Gal Dossier

Black Chrome

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit

This is going to be a real fun one, folks - Shadow Scar is quite an intriguing looking title, with an eclectic mix of influences across Japanese history and folklore, cyberpunk (of course), superhero pulp fiction, noir detective stories, and more. Come help us pick Cody's brains, because there's going to be a lot to talk about; after all, he has been working on the game for 20 years, since age 11!

See you there, wargamers - and if you need a reminder of the all time greats Shadow Scar's going up against, have a read of our list of the best tabletop RPGs ever made.