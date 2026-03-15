Jump from D&D to Shadowdark in a big way with this kaiju-slaying setting

Dungeons and Dragons may be the most popular tabletop RPG, but games such as Shadowdark still wield a formidable playerbase. Mayhaps not in sheer numbers, but certainly in zeal for their indie darling. Shadowdark has attracted players and creatives alike with its dark fantasy vibes, so different from D&D's typically hopeful adventures. Still, even the grittiest games can be epic, and that's exactly what this upcoming sourcebook provides.

Titanbound is a sourcebook for Shadowdark about fighting Titans, colossal beings that blot out the sun (and you if you're not careful). Dwarfing even the tallest D&D races (and that guide has some pretty tall ones), IIt's easy to assume they're just massive statblocks. But if you've played games such as Shadow of the Colossus and God of War 3, then you'll find the gameplay of Titanbound familiar.

What makes Titanbound stand out is how it turns each Titan into a veritable mega-dungeon, as dangerous to "explore" as they are to fight. Climbing across broad backs and crawling through muddy insides, all while solving the puzzle of their demise. And like any of the best D&D books, Titanbound has hundreds of pages supporting its core themes.

Besides the handful of new classes, spells and items, what I find most exciting is rules for Titan Vs. City combat. I love those scenes in fantasy epics where everyone, regardless of prior allegiance, suddenly have to work together to take down a titanic threat. Four unique cities have been added, each equipped with their own anti-Titan defenses.

The coolest of these cities, in my humble opinion, is Titanfell. This urban sprawl may seem normal at a glance, but its very foundations belies its greatest achievement. Titanfell, as the name so subtly implies, was carved from the corpse of a Titan. If you want a sneak peek of everything else Titanbound has to offer, this free preview has you covered.

You can support Titanbound for Shadowdark RPG on Backerkit here.

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