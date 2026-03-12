D&D players can grab 26 TTRPG books with old-school vibes for just $13

OSR is a tabletop RPG genre that scratches a really specific itch. That itch is heavily inspired by old-school Dungeons and Dragons adventures, where grueling dungeon crawls, nail-biting battles, and endless random tables were the meat of the meal. Shadowdark is a deservedly well-loved member of the OSR gang, offering a grim, gritty spin on the fantasy dungeon crawls we love.

If you haven't tried Shadowdark, it's absolutely worth a punt - and now's a great time to get started. A recent Fanatical Bundle brings together 26 Shadowdark adventures and supplementary rulebooks. That's $166.32 available for just $12.99.

The core Shadowdark rulebooks aren't included in this deal, so complete beginners still have some shopping to do. However, there's enough adventures here to keep a GM stocked up for months. The bundle also includes full campaign settings, as well as new background and class options for players.

Fanatical's Shadowdark bundle promises worlds inspired by Celtic mythology, cryptid-stuffed dungeon crawls, dastardly rat-folk, and even a more festive lark called 'Gnome For the Holidays'. Personally, I'm still relatively new to the world of Shadowdark, but the adventures available here have me tempted to dive deep into the dungeon.

You can see all the product details on the Fanatical page.