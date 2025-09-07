Alien meets The Expanse in this horror TTRPG for hard sci-fi fans!

Shadows Over Sol lingers deep in my subconscious thanks to how many of my favorite things it combines. I adore hard sci-fi, as I find the plausibility of "real world" technology so compelling and immersive. I also adore horror, because nothing gets a rise out of me more than the subtle dread of an unspeakable threat. Combine the two, and you get Shadows Over Sol, a horror sci-fi RPG with all-too-real fears.

With direct inspirations from Alien and The Expanse, Shadows Over Sol shoves the player into dark and derelict ships with unknown horrors lurking inside. Atmosphere, especially for tabletop horror games is essential for immersion. Shadows Over Sol's space-based setting explores every reason why nobody will hear your screams.

Set hundreds of years from today, humanity has achieved its long-awaited dream of space travel. But like many of humanity's dreams, corruption and incompetence has turned it into a nightmare. Corporate wars and territorial disputes have left countless dead among the cosmos. But a brave (and foolish) crew can scavenge treasures from these shattered battlefields.

The system is light and modular, with an emphasis on different levels of horror. If the GM feels like going full Alien, they can easily slow the pace down to survival horror. If the sequel's more their style, ramping up to action horror is a breeze. On the player side, they have tons of classic sci-fi horror features to play with. Inventions, hacking, panic and violence all have unique systems that encourage intense campaigns.

The 2nd Edition promises to streamline these rules and include a bevy of new content. In the meantime, I highly recommend new players to find someone to play the 1st Edition campaign "Siren's Call" with. It is one of the most in-depth hard sci-fi experiences I've ever had, and it's something entirely unique to the tabletop medium.

The Wargamer Discord has plenty of hard-sci fi fans to nerd out with. If you want a significantly less realistic sci-fi tabletop experience, why not freshen up on your Warhammer 40k factions lore?